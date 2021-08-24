Poland to build Belarus border fence

Warsaw: Poland on Monday announced plans for a barbed-wire fence along its border with Belarus following an influx of migrants which countries in the region called a "hybrid attack" on the EU.

Defence Minister Mariusz Blaszczak said the fence would be 2.5 metres (8.2 feet) high and would resemble the one built by Hungary along its border with Serbia. "The work will begin next week," Blaszczak said, adding that it would be built along 130 kilometres of the border -- or around a third of the total distance.