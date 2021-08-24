German train drivers on strike

FRANKFURT: German train drivers began a strike on passenger rail lines on Monday after their union rejected a new offer to keep services going, creating headaches for thousands of travellers and commuters.

Only 30 percent of long-distance trains were operating on Monday, with regional and urban services also limited by the walkout to 40 percent of normal levels, according to the national rail operator Deutsche Bahn. The disruptions came despite last-minute efforts from the leadership of the rail company to bring the GDL drivers’ union back to the negotiating table in the parties’ pay dispute.