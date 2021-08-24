Amanah wins Independence Day Cup

LAHORE: As favourite Amanah ran away with the Independence Day Cup, Sky Active galloped fabulously to win Azadi Cup on the 10th day summer meeting of the Lahore Race Club on Sunday.

Amanah had claimed Zohra Jabeen Cup on the previous Sunday. In the first race, favourite was Golden Pound and it was the winner, too. The stretch of German Star at second place surprised each and everyone particularly in the back drop of the fact that it pushed place favourite Merchant of Venus to the third position. The winner and place takers in the second race were surprises for all. Super Asia was first and Bright Bomber was second.