Investor summit

LAHORE:National Incubation Centre here at LUMS is collaborating with Stanford University’s Graduate School of Business to launch its SPARK programme for Pakistani entrepreneurs.

According to a press release, an offering of Stanford SEED, this four-month programme is for budding entrepreneurs to empower them with practical tools to refine and develop their businesses through an action-based curriculum, networking opportunities with peers, one-on-one mentorship, and live expert-sessions. This is exactly what we aim for at NIC LUMS and our collaboration with Stanford is yet another way in which we're realising our mission and enabling world class resources for our aspiring entrepreneurs,” said Saleem Ahmad, Chairman NIC Lahore and Quetta.