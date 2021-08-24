121 rescuers regularised

LAHORE:The Director General Punjab Emergency Service Department (PESD) Dr Rizwan Naseer has regularised the services of 121 rescuers on the recommendations of the Scrutiny Committee here on Monday.

According to the Punjab spokesperson Farooq Ahmed, a total of 121 Rescue employees were regularised who recruited on a contract basis in 2015. Out of them, 12 were Station Coordinators (SCs) of BPS-14, 05 Shift-Incharges (SIs) of BPS-12, whereas 52 of BPS-11 of them 28 Fire Rescuers, 20 Computer Telephone Wireless Operators (CTWOs), 13 Emergency Medical Technicians (EMTs) & one Maintenance Technician (MT) and 42 Rescue Drivers of (BPS-4).

Farooq said that out of 3400 contractual rescue employees, 2439 rescuers had been regularised phase-wise under the Punjab Emergency Service Act, 2006 (Amended up to 2021). While signing the regularisation order, DG PESD Dr Rizwan greeted the rescuers and said that this was an acknowledgement of their services for this life-saving Emergency Service. DG PESD also acknowledged the efforts of the Scrutiny Committee and HR Wing for the regularisation of services of these rescuers.

canal water theft: Punjab Irrigation Department in its ongoing operation against water theft has taken action against various offenders in southern Punjab. According to an official of Punjab Irrigation Department, a syphon pipe installed to pilfer water is being removed and an intentional cut made for illegal irrigation is being plugged at Burewahi Minor under the supervision of Sabir Hussain, XEN DG Khan Division-I. Moreover, an operation was launched against water theft at Naseer Minor. Syphon pipes installed for illegal irrigation were removed from the channel, said SDO DG Khan Canal Division II.