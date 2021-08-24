PU extends admission forms submission date

LAHORE:Punjab University (PU) Department of Examinations has extended last date for submission of admission forms and fee for MA/MSc Part-I & Part-II Annual Examination 2021. According to details, last date for receipt of online admission forms and fee for MA/MSc Part-I & Part-II annual examination 2021 of regular, late college, private and improve division candidates is August 31, 2021 with double fee. Details are available at www.pu.edu.pk.

PhD: Punjab University (PU) has awarded PhD degrees to five of its scholars. According to details, Farah Deeba has been awarded PhD in the subject of Zoology after approval of her thesis entitled “Low Cost Production of Bacterial Chitinases for the Control of Termites”, Ayesha Khalid in the subject of Solid State Physics after approval of her thesis entitled “Fabrication of Bismuth-Iron Oxide Based Composites and their Magnetoelectric Investigations”, Shireen Mushtaq in the subject of International Relations after approval of her thesis entitled “Nation Building in Afghanistan: The Post Afghan Surge (2009-2019)”, Rana Aurangzeb in the subject of International Relations after approval of his thesis entitled “Pakistan-Iran Geo-Strategic to Geo-Economic Relations: Challenges and Prospects (1979-2019)” and Bushra Naz in the subject of Education after approval of her thesis entitled “Effect of Problem Solving Approach on Students” Motivation and their Academic Achievement in Mathematics at Elementary Level”.

Thesis projects: A group of students (Session-2017) from the Department of Product and Industrial Design (PID), University and Engineering and Technology (UET), Lahore presented their thesis projects on Monday. According to a press release, the nature of projects included user-centered design, human-centered design, and proposing unique solution of daily routine problems addressed through designed products. The students defended their projects by means of displaying their extensive research work, design process, developed prototypes and models. Examiners were impressed and encouraged the students’ effort, in particular, their professional approach.