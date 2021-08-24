‘Unvaccinated govt workers to face action’

LAHORE:Commissioner Capt (Retd) Muhammad Usman announced on Monday that stern action would be taken against the government employees who did not get corona vaccination. The commissioner sought data of all government employees who did not get vaccinated across the division. He said vaccination data about government employees should be provided on Tuesday (today). According to the commissioner’s office, orders have been issued to provide lists to all administrative heads. The commissioner said the government employees meet hundreds of people daily. Vaccination will protect precious lives and prevent spread of virus. Special counters and facilities were provided for vaccination in government institutions. Vaccination is to protect Pakistan from health and economic damage. It is not only for one’s own safety but also for the protection of national interest,” the commissioner said. Commissioner said important decisions have been taken to expedite vaccination in Lahore, adding passengers would not be able to travel without vaccination.

He directed the departments concerned to put up banners in markets after August 30 to stop the entry of unvaccinated persons so that the citizens would be fully alert.Social mobilisation will be done through volunteers for door-to-door vaccination, he said, adding it has been decided to set up vaccination centres in colleges for students above 18 years of age.

The commissioner said citizens would be informed through announcements at UC level. Citizens who did not get vaccinated were a walking threat not only to themselves but to everyone. Vaccines were plentiful in Lahore. A campaign is being launched at UC level. About 1,000 social mobilisers and volunteers would run vaccination campaign with official identification. Citizens will be informed about the centre, type of vaccine available and centre times. One hundred percent of the citizens will be vaccinated. Vaccination is taking place in 177 health facilities in the city, he said.

LGH upgradedé Under the instructions of the Punjab govt, Lahore General Hospital has been upgraded to the state-of-the-art institution where patient-friendly environment has been provided in the Emergency Department. Moreover immediate diagnostic facilities are being provided free of cost to citizens in the hospital; this was disclosed by PGMI/AMC Principal Prof Dr Sardar Al-freed Zafar in his special talk to the media here on Monday. Al-freed Zafar told that in 2007, the Emergency Department of LGH was established with 110 beds but the administration has enhanced the number of beds to 220 so that the citizens coming from other areas can also get quality and timely treatment in Emergency Ward.

He added that in order to ensure quality healthcare, training courses are being conducted regularly in LGH to enhance the professionalism of doctors, nurses and paramedics and for this purpose all the departments of the hospital are taking necessary steps. Prof Al-freed said: “The number of doctors, nurses and paramedics in the three shifts has also been increased as per the requirement”.

He said that a Triage Department has also been set up in the Emergency of General Hospital so that there would be no delay in the treatment of the patients in view of the severity of their illness.

Principal PGMI said that on the direction of Provincial Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid, a mechanism has been set up to provide all possible medical facilities to the patients. “Govt has provided ample funds for the provision of free medicines and operation equipment to the patients so that the distressed patient could not face any difficulty”.