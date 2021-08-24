30 more jailed in TikToker assault case

LAHORE:A magisterial court on Monday sent 30 more accused to jail for identification parade in TikToker assault case. The police produced the accused before the court and sought permission from the court for identification parade of the accused which was granted by the court. So far, around 90 accused in total have been sent to jail for identification parade in this case. As per police, the suspects were picked up during raids in different areas of the Lahore. Moreover, as per claims of the police data about other people involved in the incident has also been received by them and soon more arrests would be made in the wake of fresh evidence.

Electrocuted: A four-year old boy was electrocuted to death in the Millat Park police limits on Monday. The victim escorted by his mother was passing through a street when he touched the live electricity wire hanging nearby his house. The victim received electric shock and died on the spot. His mother tried to save his life. However, in the effort she also received injuries. She was shifted to hospital. Millat Park police registered a case on the complaint of father of the victim boy Muhammad Azeem against the house owner.

accidents: Around eight people died, whereas 973 were injured in 890 road traffic accidents in all districts of Punjab during last 24 hours. Out of this, 584 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals.