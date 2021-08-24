Eight officers transferred

LAHORE:The Punjab govt issued notification for transfer and posting of eight officers here Monday. According to the notification Additional Secretary, Finance, Saima Ahmad has been transferred and posted as Addl Secretary Special Education vice Adeela Hafeez who has been posted as Additional Secy Finance Dept. Shafaq Saleem (awaiting posting) posted as Deputy MD Punjab Health Foundation, Shumaila Manzoor (awaiting posting) as Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Gujranwala and Sh Muhammad Tahir (awaiting posting) as Deputy Secretary LG & CD Department. Ghaus-ud-Din, Secretary District Transport Authority Lahore, transferred and posted as Additional Director General PLRA and Nadia Shafiq, Additional Deputy Commissioner General Khushab, as Deputy Secretary LG&CD Dept. Marryam Khan, Addl Secy Coordination to CS has been transferred and posted as Secretary Implementation to CM vice Ayesha Hameed who has been posted as Additional Secretary Energy Dept.