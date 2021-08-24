CM orders action against use of shoddy gas cylinders

LAHORE:Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has directed strict action against vehicle owners using sub-standard gas cylinders and continuing crackdown on vehicles using LPG cylinders.

The CM on Monday chaired a meeting at his office which deliberated on recommendations about launch of new transport system in different cities and fixing of orange line metro train’s fare according in proportion to distance. The meeting reviewed proposal to start double-decker buses in big cities.

The chief minister directed for presenting comprehensive recommendations before the cabinet meeting to take a final decision. Recommendations have been devised to determine the orange line metro train’s fare in proportion to distance. The meeting decided that environment-friendly electric buses will be introduced in Lahore, Faisalabad, Bahawalpur and Faisalabad along with the start of a technology-based latest bus system. Similarly, the scope of Punjab Transport Company will be extended to the remote areas of the province. Finance Minister Hashim Jawan Bakht, Transport Minister Jehanzeb Khan Khichi, secretary transport, ACS (South Punjab), secretary finance, secretary P&D, MD TDCP, MD Punjab Masstransit Authority, secretary provincial transport authority and others attended the meeting while chief secretary participated through video link.

CHEQUE: The chief minister on Monday presented a cheque of Rs1 million to K2 climbers belonging to Ghanche District, who climbed without supplemental oxygen. The climbers team include Muhammad Taqi, Yusuf Ali, Mushtaq Ahmad, Muhammad Hassan and Ali Durrani.

The chief minister congratulated them and termed the climbers as valuable assets. Climbing the K2 mountain with meagre resources was a proud achievement, the CM stated and termed them the pride of the nation. The government would continue to encourage such talented youths who had set a worth following example, he further said.Team leader Muhammad Taqi appreciated the CM for encouraging them to boost their passion.

FLYOVER: Usman Buzdar will lay the foundation stone of Shahkam flyover project today (Tuesday).

According to a handout issued here Monday, this 606 metres long three-lane project would be completed in 10 months with Rs4.23 billion to ease signal-free movement of 120,000 vehicles daily.

The 5.67km long Defence Road would also be doubled along with the construction of bridges on Hadiara drain and canal. The government has saved Rs395 million due to transparent tendering and land acquisition.