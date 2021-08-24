Emaar Pakistan, PayPro sign deal

KARACHI: Emaar Pakistan and PayPro have signed a partnership deal to automate collection system, a statement said on Monday.

Emaar Pakistan is a leader in the delivery of planned communities that integrate residential and commercial amenities, while PayPro is one of Pakistan’s leading financial technology companies enabling enterprises to manage business operations effortlessly through a digital payments system.

Sohail Baig, CEO Emaar Pakistan said, “Emaar Pakistan will make full use of PayPro’s suite of services to transform its payment collection process and provide its customers and residents the convenience of making payments through digital mediums from the comfort of their homes, be it bank to bank transfers or through debit/credit cards.”

Ali Janjua, CEO PayPro said, “We have developed a one-window, easy to manage, quick solution to provide residents and estate owners an online platform for managing their ledger of instalments, facility maintenance charges, and a clear view of late damages as well as provide overseas investors an avenue for making hassle free payments.”