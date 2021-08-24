KCCI elects BMG candidates

KARACHI: All candidates of the Businessmen Group (BMG) have been elected unopposed for the managing committee of the Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) for the year 2021-22.

As per details, a total of 30 nominations were received by the Election Commission from BMG candidates. After scrutinising all nomination papers, the commission rejected 12 nomination papers as invalid, whereas candidates withdrew their nomination papers, resulting in the unopposed election of the remaining 15 BMG candidates. Therefore, all 15 BMG candidates were declared successful in KCCI Election 2021-22. BMG chairman hoped that the newly elected representatives would make all-out efforts in espousing the cause of business and industrial community and to further enhance the status of public service.

Due to the unopposed election of the managing committee, the KCCI would not hold any polls for the said category on September 18, 2021. KCCI election for office bearers is scheduled to be held on September 23, 2021.