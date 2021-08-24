Gold remains flat

KARACHI: Gold rates in the local market closed flat on Monday. According to data released by All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association, gold rates in the local market remained unchanged at Rs109,500 per tola.

Similarly, 10 gram gold price stood the same at Rs93,879. In the international market, however, gold rates increased by $11 to $1,792 per ounce. Silver rates remained unchanged at Rs1,400 per tola. The price of 10 gram silver also stood the same at Rs1,200.27. Jewellers said that rates in the local market were lower by Rs2,000 per tola compared with the prices in the Dubai gold market.