Wood injury adds to England pace problems

LONDON: Mark Wood has been ruled out of this week’s third Test with India dealing a blow to the hosts’ hopes of levelling the five-match series which the tourists lead 1-0.

The 31-year-old has a jarred right shoulder, a result of diving headlong into an advertising hoarding when saving a boundary on the fourth evening of the second Test at Lord’s. Even though he bowled at speeds in excess of 93 mph (150 kph) on the last day of the second Test, which England lost, he has been judged not fit to take his place in the starting line-up for the game at Headingley, which gets underway on Wednesday.

“It is frustrating for Mark and for us as a side — he gives us a real point of difference,” said England captain Joe Root at his press conference on Monday. The Durham paceman, whose career has been blighted by injuries, adds to the growing list of unavailable England seam bowlers.

Stuart Broad, Jofra Archer, Olly Stone and Chris Woakes are out due to injury whilst all-rounder Ben Stokes is unavailable owing to a mental health break. “I really feel for all three of those guys,” Root said of Archer, Stone and Wood, who are all capable of bowling in excess of 90mph.

“There is no doubt that when all three of them are back and ready, they will do wonderful things for English cricket and have a big impact over a period of time. “It is frustrating for them more than anyone else.”

Many felt Wood should have taken greater care in the field. “It was madness,” said former England batsman Geoffrey Boycott in his column for Britain’s Daily Telegraph.