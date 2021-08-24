Abbas gives Pakistan upper hand in second Test

KINGSTON, Jamaica: Mohammad Abbas triggered a collapse with a three-wicket burst in the last half-hour of the morning session as the West Indies slipped to 123 for eight at lunch in reply to Pakistan´s first innings total of 302 for nine declared on the fourth day of the second Test of the two-match series on Monday.

Abbas, who had gone wicketless before his latest spell, dismissed Nkrumah Bonner and Kyle Mayers off successive balls before adding Joshua da Silva to his haul in the penultimate over before lunch.

That break arrived as welcome respite for a home side who now rely almost entirely on Jason Holder to chip away at the 179-run deficit heading into the afternoon session. Holder will have Kemar Roach as his batting partner with only Jayden Seales, man of the match in the West Indies´ pulsating one-wicket win in the first Test, also at Sabina Park, a week earlier, to follow.

Resuming from the overnight position of 39 for three, the hosts suffered an early setback when nightwatchman Alzarri Joseph became the third victim of Shaheen Shah Afridi.

Consistently the most effective of the tourists´ bowlers in this brief series, the left-armer induced an edge from the tall right-hander for Pakistan captain Babar Azam to take a good catch at third slip.

West Indies then enjoyed their best period of batting with Bonner, the other overnight batsman, and Jermaine Blackwood putting on 60 for the fifth wicket although it was not without its moments of indecision and anxiety against a persevering Pakistan attack.

That persistence paid off when Bonner was drawn forward by Abbas and wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan took the low catch to dismiss him for 37. Mayers lasted just one ball for the second time in three innings as he fell for his third consecutive "duck" courtesy of the Abbas-Rizwan double-act.

West Indies won toss

Pakistan 1st Innings (overnight 212-4)

Abid Ali c Blackwood b Roach 1

Imran Butt c da Silva b Seales 1

Azhar Ali c da Silva b Roach 0

Babar Azam c Holder b Roach 75

Fawad Alam not out 124

Mohammad Rizwan lbw b Holder 31

Faheem Ashraf lbw b Seales 26

Nauman Ali c da Silva b Holder 0

Hasan Ali run out 9

Shaheen Shah Afridi c Powell b Seales 19

Mohammad Abbas not out 0

Extras (b1, lb9, nb6) 16

Total (110 overs, 9 wkts dec) 302

Fall: 1-2 (Abid Ali), 2-2 (Azhar Ali), 3-2 (Imran Butt), 4-168 (Babar Azam), 5-218 (Faheem Ashraf), 6-231 (Mohammad Rizwan), 7-231 (Nauman Ali), 8-267 (Hasan Ali), 9-302 (Shaheen Shah Afridi)

Bowling: K. Roach 27-9-68-3 (2nb), J. Seales 15-4-31-3, A. Joseph 18-1-75-0, J. Holder 23-9-46-2, K. Mayers 17-5-34-0 (2nb), R. Chase 8-0-32-0, N. Bonner 1-0-6-0 (2nb), K. Brathwaite 1-1-0-0

West Indies 1st Innings

Kraigg Brathwaite b Shaheen Afridi 4

Kieran Powell lbw b Shaheen Afridi 5

Nkrumah Bonner c Rizwan b Abbas 37

Roston Chase b Faheem Ashraf 10

Alzarri Joseph c Babar b Shaheen 4

Jermaine Blackwood c Fawad Alam b Shaheen Afridi 33

Kyle Mayers c Rizwan b Abbas 0

Jason Holder not out 8

Joshua Da Silva lbw b Abbas 6

Kemar Roach not out 0

Extras (lb 10, nb 5, w 1) 16

TOTAL (46 Ov, 8 wickets) 123

Yet to bat: Jayden Seales

Fall: 1-8 (Kieran Powell, 3.5 ov), 2-9 (Kraigg Brathwaite, 5.3 ov), 3-34 (Roston Chase, 13.3 ov), 4-45 (Alzarri Joseph, 21.1 ov), 5-105 (Nkrumah Bonner, 38.5 ov), 6-105 (Kyle Mayers, 38.6 ov), 7-109 (Jermaine Blackwood, 39.6 ov), 8-116 (Joshua Da Silva, 44.5 ov)

Bowling: Mohammad Abbas 16-6-29-3, Shaheen Afridi 15-6-40-4, Hasan Ali 7-1-29-0, Faheem Ashraf 7-4-14-1, Nauman Ali 1-0-1-0

Umpires: Gregory Brathwaite and Joel Wilson (West Indies)