Hamas stages jab lottery

Gaza City, Palestinian Territories: Authorities in the Islamist Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip launched a lottery on Monday aimed at encouraging Palestinians to be vaccinated against the coronavirus, with winnings of up to $3,000. The enclave of some two million people has seen an upsurge in infections of the more contagious Delta variant of Covid-19 in recent days. So far, around 135,000 Gazans have had two vaccine jabs. The territory has received some 336,000 doses but many people remain reluctant to get inoculated.