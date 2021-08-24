Couple among four caught smuggling 20kg hashish

Police on Monday claimed to have foiled a bid to smuggle drugs and arrested four suspects, including a couple.

The arrests were made when police intercepted a suspicious car in Steel Town and seized 20 kilograms of high quality hashish during a search. The couple were identified as Irshad and his wife as Hameeda, while their two companions as Muhabbat Khan and Ghulam Abbas. The suspects had to smuggle the drug into different parts of the city.

Police said that while smuggling narcotics, the couple used to keep their minor son with them to avoid police interceptions. The police impounded the car and seized cell phones from the possession of the suspects.