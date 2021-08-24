Rs2m looted from five medicine shops, warehouse

Robbers looted five medicine shops and a warehouse at a medicine market on MA Jinnah Road on Monday.

Police said the theft became known when shopkeepers arrived at their shops in the wholesale market and found the locks of their shops broken. The shopkeepers claimed that the robbers had taken away around Rs2 million.

Zubair Memon, president of the Wholesale Karachi Pharma Organisation, said the suspects did not take any goods from the shops, and that the cash was taken from the warehouse and the shops.

Aslam Polani, secretary of the organisation, said the incident had been reported to the police and the higher authorities had also been informed. After getting information, police reached the market and inquired about the incident. They have registered a case and initiated investigations.