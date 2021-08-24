Covid kills 15 more, infects another 1,459 in Sindh

Fifteen more people have died due to Covid-19 and 1,459 others have tested positive for the disease during the past 24 hours in Sindh, with the death toll due to the viral coronavirus infection reaching 6,627 in the province.

Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said in his daily situation report on the health emergency on Monday that 18,455 samples were tested in the past 24 hours, resulting in 1,459 people, or eight per cent of those who were screened, being diagnosed with Covid-19.

The provincial government has so far conducted 5,411,268 tests, which have resulted in 422,370 positive cases, which means that eight per cent of those screened have been found to be infected, he added.

Shah said that after the latest deaths, the rate of the diagnosed people who have lost their fight with Covid-19 stands at two per cent in Sindh. He said that 48,502 people across the province are currently infected: 47,259 are in self-isolation at home, 35 at isolation centres and 1,208 at hospitals, while 1,070 patients are in critical condition, of whom 86 are on life support.

He added that 766 more people have recovered during the past 24 hours, increasing the number of cured patients to 367,241, which shows the recovery rate to be 86.9 per cent. The CM said that out of the 1,459 fresh cases of Sindh, 706 (or 48.4 per cent) have been reported in Karachi Division: 313 of the city’s new patients are from District East, 194 from District South, 101 from District Central, 44 from District Malir, 38 from District Korangi and 16 from District West.

As for the other districts of the province, Hyderabad has reported 200 new cases, Khairpur 52, Sanghar 51, Jamshoro 39, Badin and Matiari 36 each, Mirpurkhas 35, Ghotki 33, Shaheed Benazirabad 29, Thatta 27, Naushehroferoze 24, Umerkot 23, Sukkur and Tharparkar 22 each, Dadu 19, Qambar 15, Shikarpur 14, Tando Allahyar 13, Jacobabad 10, Larkana three, Kashmore and Tando Muhammad Khan two each, and Sujawal one, he added.

Sharing the vaccination data, he said that 122,105 vaccine doses have been administered during the past 24 hours. He said that in total, 10,211,446 doses have administered, which constitutes 29.76 per cent of the vaccine-eligible population.