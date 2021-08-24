The previous governments of Pakistan promoted conventional export products – textile goods, etc. – and neglected the services sector. Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision of Digital Pakistan, however, has brought the IT sector into the limelight as its exports have now surged to a record $2.1 billion during the fiscal year 2020-2021 despite the fact that the country was in the middle of the Covid-19 pandemic. The share of IT exports in the overall exports related to the services sector is around 36 percent. There has been an exponential growth of the IT industry, as reflected in its exports, during the last five years. Pakistan’s earnings from IT services totalled $655 million in 2016-17, $834 million in 2017-18, $995 million in 2018-19, and $1,230 million in 2019-20. The country has the vast potential for increasing IT exports in future. The Pakistan Export Software Board hopes that IT exports will reach $5 billion by 2025 and $10 billion by 2030. These realistic targets can be achieved if start-ups and exporters are facilitated by the government.

It is heartening that the government has established a Rs10 billion fund for providing cash rewards to IT companies against their exports. The government will also allow five percent rebate on IT exports. These steps will help the country increase its exports.

Hussain Siddiqui

Islamabad