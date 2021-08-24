After the fall

This refers to the articles ‘New Afghanistan’ (August 22) by Dr Farrukh Saleem and ‘Images in Manto’s mirror’ (August 22) by Ghazi Salahuddin. The facts and figures shared by Farrukh Saleem highlight the fact how the post-2001 Afghanistan revolutionised its education, health and energy sectors, and how it improved its infrastructure. One wishes and prays that the trajectory of progress remains steady in the next political setup. Also, the amazing progress that Afghanistan has made in recent years, as underlined by Ghazi Salahuddin, should not be misinterpreted as ‘shackles of slavery’ as our prime minister did recently.

Dr Najeeb A Khan

Sandiego, USA