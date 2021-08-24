Reforms and EVMs

There appears to be no end to the deadlock about the proposed electronic voting machines (EVMs) for the next general elections. It has been months now that the government and the opposition are refusing to budge from their respective positions. The government is convinced that the machines are the best antidote to any possible rigging in elections whereas the opposition calls it a roadway to even more fraudulent practices in the electoral process. The way both sides have put their energies in refuting each other’s claims looks like an exercise in futility. Perhaps it would be much better if they could agree to sit together and resolve the matter amicably. It is also worth remembering that having and voicing differences is the essence of democracy and this should be clear to all concerned. Just by overriding the opposition’s concerns the government should not impose something that is controversial.

No government in a democratic dispensation should try to push electoral reform that is likely to raise questions about the fairness and transparency of the electoral process. Parliamentary polls need to be above board and all parties must repose complete confidence in them. If there is anything that is contentious, it must either be resolved via debate or shelved till such time as a foolproof system is developed and accepted. Peaceful resolution of such matters of public interest enhances people’s confidence in democracy; that is the reason the leading political parties must show some magnanimity in handling such issues. If they keep dismissing each other’s ideas without actually understanding the implications of such responses, the problems remain and sap people’s and parties’ energies in an unsavoury way.

For a meaningful outcome to emerge from this long drawn saga, it is imperative that the government and the opposition talk about any valid concerns or reservations there may be regarding the EVM. The next general elections are due in just two years. Ensuring free and fair elections is essentially the responsibility of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) which has already expressed its reservations about the use of the proposed machine without the opposition’s consent. Before any conclusive decision is taken in this matter, the new technology must be able to prove that it is reliable. Most of all, the concerned standing committees in parliament must get involved in this debate before giving their final verdict which must be a consensus decision.