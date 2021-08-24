One killed another injured in N Waziristan target-killing

MIRANSHAH: A man was killed and another sustained injuries in two separate target-killing incidents in North Waziristan tribal district on Monday.

Official sources said that unidentified motorcyclists opened indiscriminate firing on a resident of Hassokhel village at Gulshan Adda in Hassokhel. The man, whose name could not be ascertained, sustained multiple bullet injuries and died instantly.

The body was later taken to the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital in Mir Ali for autopsy. The sources said that the attackers fled the scene after committing the crime.The second incident of target-killing occurred in Norak area in Mir Ali tehsil.

The sources said that a resident of Norak village was attacked by unknown gunmen with automatic firearms. They said that the man, whose identity could not be established, sustained serious bullet injuries.