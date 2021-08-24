Killing of maliks: Jirga vows to work for peace in Orakzai

HANGU: The elders and officials of district administration on Monday held a jirga to sort out rising incidents of terrorism and killing of tribal maliks in Mamozai area in Upper Orakzai district.

The jirga, held at the Orakzai headquarters, was attended by Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Khalid, District Police Officer Nisar Ahmad Khan and elders, including Gulmat Khan, Issamuddin, Sawab Khan and a large number of residents of Mamozai.

The officials assured the elders that proper steps would be taken to put a halt to the incidents of target-killing, kidnapping for ransom and other crime.

They also that the accused involved in the killing of tribal maliks would also be taken to task. It may be mentioned that a large number of local residents and elders had staged a protest against the lawlessness, rising incidents of terrorism and killing of tribal maliks in Mamozai area in Upper Orakzai district Saturday last.The protesters had blocked the Hangu-Kohat road for hours and demanded the government to take practical steps for maintaining law and order in the area.