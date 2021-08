PESHAWAR: Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) central Joint Secretary Hashim Raza Advocate and independent candidate for ward no 3 in Peshawar Cantonment Board Major (Retd) Arshad Mehmud have announced support to each other in the coming election. Speaking at a joint news conference on Monday, both the QWP leader and independent candidate announced to support each other in the cantonment board election.