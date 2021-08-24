Back to school?

The Sindh government’s decision to keep education institutions closed in an attempt to contain the spread of Covid-19 is not wise. It seems that the provincial government is under the wrong impression that the coronavirus spreads rapidly in only education institutions. All business plazas and malls remain heavily crowded round the clock. Public buses don’t comply with SOPs. The authorities have ignored these violations, and they are only focused on schools and colleges.

There are multiple steps that the government can take for the safe reopening of schools. First, the government should make vaccination mandatory for all teachers and support staff. All institutions should use disinfectant sprays on a daily basis; they must ensure that all people present inside schools are following SOPs.

Sajjad Hussain Cheehani

Agra

*****

Pakistan usually follows the West when it comes to handling the Covid-19 pandemic without realising that the situation in Pakistan is different from that in other countries. The recent example of this blind following is the reopening of schools. The US and the UK have allowed on-campus classes because the two countries have vaccinated nearly 70 percent of its total population. Many medical experts believe that a country needs to have at least 80 percent of its population vaccinated against the virus if it wants to achieve herd immunity. The two developed countries, however, are in a position to reopen schools and safely analyse the situation. It is hoped that the countries will be able to increase the number of vaccinated people once they open vaccination for children too (from age 12 and above). These countries also have a well-equipped healthcare system. We have not yet vaccinated more than 15 percent of our people. Also, the new variants of the virus are more lethal, so we have to be extra careful. Pakistan should also consider making teenagers – between 15 and 17 – eligible for the vaccine. For now, there is no need to conduct on-campus classes and the authorities should order education institutions to focus on online learning. The authorities have to get some architectural changes done if they want to reopen schools and colleges – all classes should have good ventilation.

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) should listen to medical experts before taking any decisions.

M Shaikh

Islamabad