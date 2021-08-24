Raabihah on course for Arc after Deauville victory

LONDON: Raabihah confirmed her participation in the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe when

winning the Prix de Pomone at Deauville.Owned by Shadwell Stud, the four-year-old filly finished fifth behind Sottsass in Europe’s premier middle-distance race last year but had been below form so far this season.

Her three defeats – runner-up but a beaten favourite each time – had come over shorter trips. However, stepped back up to an extended mile and a half, she was impressive in winning Sunday’s Group Two by two and a half lengths.

“I’d love to think we can have another crack at the Arc – that was the reason

she was kept in training,” said Shadwell’s racing manager Angus Gold.“She got beat a couple of times earlier this season. But as (trainer) Jean-Claude (Rouget) said to me yesterday, sometimes with these fillies who have a relatively hard time at three – she was racing at the top table – it can just take them a while to get back to that level.

“I actually thought she ran a hell of a race in the Arc. She came from a long way back in bad ground and was the only one closing at the end.“We gave her a break at the stud, and it’s just taken her three runs to get back up to speed. The distance yesterday is exactly what she should be running over on pedigree.”

“It was great to get her back on track, and I don’t see any reason why she wouldn’t go for the Arc. Jean-Claude just wants to see how she comes out of it first before deciding whether she runs in the Vermeille first or not.”