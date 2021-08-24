Deadly firefight at Kabul airport as US boosts airlift

KABUL: Western security forces exchanged fire with unidentified gunmen on Monday at Kabul airport, as US President Joe Biden sought to speed up the chaotic evacuation of tens of thousands of people from Afghanistan.

One Afghan was killed and three others were injured in a dawn firefight that according to the German military erupted between Afghan guards and unknown assailants.German and American troops “participated in further exchange of fire”, the German army said in a statement. This was the latest episode in a chaotic operation overseen by the US army that has seen about 30,000 people evacuated from Afghanistan since the Taliban marched into Kabul on August 15, taking effective control of the country.

The Taliban’s victory ended two decades of war as they took advantage of Biden’s decision to withdraw nearly all US troops from the country. Biden, who has redeployed thousands back to Afghanistan to oversee the evacuations, has insisted he wants to end the US military presence and the airlifts by August 31.