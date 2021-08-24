Pakistan’s Covid death toll crosses 25,000 mark

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Monday reported 80 more deaths as the country’s total coronavirus death toll crossed 25,000, with over 3,700 more people tested positive for Covid-19 during the last 24 hours, according to the latest figures of the National Command and Operation Centre.

The number of active Covid-19 cases was recorded as 89,919 — one of the highest during the fourth wave of the pandemic. Among the 80 deaths, 75 patients were under treatment in hospitals and five were in their respective quarantines or homes, while 33 were on ventilators.

There were 5,390 Covid-infected patients under treatment in critical condition with 89 infected people admitted during the last 24 hours in various Covid dedicated healthcare facilities across the country.

The national Covid positivity ratio during the last 24 hours was recorded at 7 per cent.Maximum ventilators were occupied in four major cities – Islamabad, 40 per cent; Bahawalpur, 66 per cent; Peshawar, 41 per cent; and Multan, 69 per cent. Around 486 ventilators were occupied elsewhere in the country, while no Covid affected person was on ventilator in Balochistan.

Some 53,881 tests were conducted across the country on Sunday, of which 3,772 turned out positive.Around 1,012,662 people have recovered from the disease so far across the country making it a significant count with over 90 per cent recovery ratio.

Since the pandemic broke out, a total of 1,127,584 coronavirus cases have been detected across the country. Sindh has reported 420,955 cases; Punjab, 380,844; Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 157,148; Balochistan, 31,845; Islamabad, 96,390; Azad Jammu and Kashmir, 30,746; and Gilgit-Balitstan, 9,656.

A total of 17,276,450 corona tests have been conducted so far, while 639 hospitals are equipped with Covid facilities across the country. Some 5,889 corona patients were admitted in hospitals.