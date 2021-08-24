Taliban won’t let TTP use Afghan soil against Pakistan: Rashid

ISLAMABAD: Taliban had assured Islamabad that the Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) militant group or anyone else would not be allowed to use Afghan land against Pakistan, said Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmad on Monday.

The minister, speaking at a news conference here, said few TTP members such as Maulvi Faqir Mohammad had been released in Afghanistan, adding the government of Pakistan was in contact with Afghan authorities on the matter and had informed them that those terrorists were involved in terrorism in Pakistan.

Rashid said the region had become significantly important due to changing situation in Afghanistan. He added long-lasting peace in Afghanistan was important for the region and the world.

The minister said Pakistan would continue playing its role in maintaining peace in Afghanistan for a stable government as peace in Afghanistan was a must for peace in the entire region, including Pakistan.

He said besides issuing visas to members of the Afghan cricket team, the government had issued immigration to 1,277 foreigners, including Afghanis while 500 people were waiting for transit.

He added 874 people were also allowed to enter Pakistan via Torkham border, while Chaman and Torkham borders were opened for trade. He said, so far, no such decision was made about Afghan refugees, while only those were being facilitated who were entering Pakistan legally.

Rashid said a one-month visa was being issued to diplomats or representatives of international bodies such as the World Bank or the IMF on their arrival in Pakistan. He said the Ministry of Interior had asked expired visa holders to leave, adding they should apply for an online visa. He said the Ministry of Interior was fulfilling its responsibility of border security.

The minister further said the ministry had decided to purchase six drones and 192 security cameras for safety purpose. He said 1122 rescue service was also being launched in the federal capital owing to security situation.

Rashid said a facilitation centre had been established at the Ministry of Interior on the directive of Prime Minister Imran Khan while a helpline was also being launched to facilitate the citizens. He said during the meeting with the Chinese ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong, he assured him that fool-proof security would be given to Chinese citizens and companies functioning in Pakistan.

The minister said the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project would not be allowed to become a target of any external conspiracy. “No one can become a hurdle in the relations between Pakistan and China,” he added. The minister said the objectives behind the incidents like Stock Exchange and Dasu bus tragedy were to economically destabilise Pakistan as enemies were against Pak-China friendship.

Rashid said investigation into all such incidents was under way. The culprits, he added, were arrested and the government was well aware of all facts behind those incidents. He said there were international conspiracies against Pak-China cooperation, particularly the CPEC.