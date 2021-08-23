FIR lodged against religious cleric for assaulting teenage girl

SUKKUR: An FIR was lodged against a religious cleric (Peshimam) of a local mosque, for physically assaulting a teenage girl four days ago in district Dadu.

According to reports, a man, Ali Bakhsh Babar, resident of village Mureed Babar, in district Dadu, on Sunday lodged an FIR against a cleric (Peshimam) of a local mosque, in which he maintained that the cleric had physically assaulted his 13-year-old daughter some four days ago. Meanwhile, police arrested the accused, while the victim was sent for medical examination.