Three of a family die of Covid-19 in Matiari

SUKKUR: Three members of a family died of the coronavirus pandemic in New Saeedabad area, Matiari district, on Sunday creating panic and fear among the residents.According to reports, a man Rafiuddin Jamali, his wife and son Abbas Ali Jamali, hailing from Baloch Goth, New Saeedabad, district Matiari, died due to the coronavirus pandemic at a hospital in Nawabshah.

The district health officer, Matiari, confirmed the deaths of three family members, saying a vaccination centre has already been set up in the same village.Meanwhile, the deaths of three people, belonging to the same family, triggered fear among the residents of the village, confining them to their homes against contracting Covid-19.