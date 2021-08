MUZAFFARGARH: Three members of a family, including two women, sustained injuries when a roof of their house caved in on Sunday. According to Rescue officials, Manzoor Mai, 60, Musarrat Bibi, 40 and Ameer Buksh, 70 sustained injuries when a roof of their house collapsed at Chowk Munda of Alipur area. Rescue-1122 shifted them to district headquarters hospital.