Taliban commission to probe violence against media

KABUL: The Taliban announced they have formed a committee that will probe cases of violence against journalists in the country.

This comes amid serious concerns about the safety of journalists and media workers in the country. The Taliban said that the committee will investigate and prevent violence against the country’s journalists. Meanwhile, the director of a local TV station in Kabul claimed that armed men entered his house on Friday and took his vehicle and other equipment and threatened his life. “The incident was investigated from its start—initially assurances were made that he (journalist) would continue his work in complete peace and live at his home in peace, the issue of his car and equipment will be looked into by media institutions,” said Hujatullah Mohajadadi, a member of the Federation of Journalists.

The Taliban said they are investigating the report. Journalists have called for such incidents to be investigated. “In order to prevent violence and harassment against journalists, we announce the formation of three-member committee,” said Zabihullah Mujahid, a spokesman for the Taliban. “The situation of journalists in Afghanistan is very dangerous and shocking, dozens of journalists have left Afghanistan and dozens more are trying to find a way to evacuate,” said Nematullah Habibi, a journalist.

The Taliban formed the committee following reports of violence against some journalists in Kabul and Nangarhar provinces. Reporters Without Borders called on the US president to speed up the evacuation process of Afghan journalists whose lives are being threatened.