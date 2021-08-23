MoU signed for ICT resource development

Islamabad: A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between the Institute of Policy Studies (IPS), Islamabad and Inovatian-Asia (Private) Limited, a sister concern of international technology firm Inovatian Inc. with offices in Canada, UK, USA and Egypt, which was founded by noted scientist and innovator Dr Hatim Zaghoul.

Zaghloul is known for his inventions, along with his friend Dr Michel Fattouche, of WiFi, WiMax and LTE’s WOFDM and the complex randomization of CDMA2000 and MCDSSS protocols widely used in telecom sector across the world. The company also specialized in 6G telephony solutions, cyber security, and data solutions.

Naufil Shahrukh, general manager (operations) of IPS, and Farzana Yaqoob, CEO, Inovatian-Asia signed the MoU during the ceremony. Khalid Rahman, chairman, IPS, Kashif Siddiqui, director, Inovatian-Asia, Professor Dr Adeel Akram, department of telecommunications, University of Engineering & Technology (UET), Taxila, Shafaq Sarfraz, manager outreach and IPS-LEAD (Learning, Excellence, and Development Program), and other officials of both the organisations were also present. The MoU aims to foster cooperation between the two organisations to carry out joint capacity-building programs, disseminate research and analysis, foster dialogue among scholars, experts, scientists, and policymakers, and develop indigenous, state-of-the-art ICT (Information and Communication Technology) resources and solutions in Pakistan and the Muslim world.