Exam cancellation irks colleges’ staff

Islamabad: The teaching and non-teaching staff working in the colleges under the Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) expressed annoyance over haphazard cancellation of a public department exam without intimation for which the arrangements were fully made by the respective institutions.

According to an official source, the FDE instructed some colleges under its umbrella to provide logistics to facilitate a written test of a government department for which the heads of colleges remained busy in arrangements all day on Saturday to accommodate examinees and the examiners of the department on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the said exam was postponed without any intimation to the host colleges.

It was a miserable scene of mismanagement, there was nobody on Saturday (being holiday) at FDE to confirm whether the exam of the government department was still scheduled or postponed.

An official at Islamabad Model College for Girls F-7/4 on the condition of anonymity said, the controlling office (FDE) observes Saturday as holiday leaving 423 educational institutions on auto system.

“We made all the necessary arrangements for the written test and FDE did not inform our college about the cancellation of the exam.

“We made many telephonic calls but nobody picked the phone,” the official said while talking to this agency.

A Lecturer at Islamabad Model Postgraduate College H-8 on the condition of anonymity said, the controlling office (FDE) observes Saturday as holiday leaving 423 educational institutions on the auto system.

“We got the information of cancellation of the written exam when we had made all the necessary arrangements,” the lecturer said.

Another lecturer at Islamabad Model Postgraduate College of Commerce H-8/4 said: ?this is not the first time.”

In another event of the written exam of ?Poverty Alleviation Division? on August 13, because of lack of coordination, hundreds of candidates kept on waiting for the exam at our college while the exam centre had already been shifted to Madinah tul Hajjaj without any intimation.

Both the candidates and the college management were unaware of the shift, many candidates missed the exam and their right to employment due to incapability of the concerned authorities at FDE, the lecturer said.

A teacher at IMCG I-8/4 said, “The school managers have no office to call if any emergency situation demands on Saturday.”

FDE, the umbrella of over 423 educational institutions, is offering examples of extreme mismanagement amid the critical time students, teachers and parents are passing through.