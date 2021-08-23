Prices of eatables almost double in three years

Islamabad: In the past three years, the skyrocketing prices of essential commodities have made the life of a common man very difficult. Not only prices of food items but the rates of all utility bills have been jacked up to an unaffordable ratio during the three-year reign of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

The data collected from the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), wholesale/retail dealers in open markets/ utility stores, elected representatives of trader’s association and flourmills/ghee and sugar association etc. revealed that Inflation has doubled in the three years of PTI government and food prices have become unaffordable for the common people from July 25, 2018, to August 22, 2021.

In three years, the price of a 20-kilogram ‘atta’ bag (normal quality) has gone up by Rs320 as three years ago it was sold at Rs730, but now the same quality is available at Rs1050, three years ago the price of 1-kilogram rice was Rs150, but now it has jumped up to Rs200, 1-kilogram tea pack witnessed an increase of Rs320 as from Rs660 it has gone up to Rs980 per kilogram, 1-kilogram sugar witnessed an increase of Rs50 as against Rs55 it is now available at Rs105, ghee/cooking oil prices jumped up quite alarmingly as against Rs120 per kilogram/litre it is now available at Rs310 witnessing a hike of Rs190, the price of 400-gram pack of washing powder increased by Rs50, as against Rs280 it is now sold at Rs330, the price of dry milk for children (400-gram) increased by Rs100 as against Rs450 it is now sold at Rs550, 1-liter pack milk witnessed a hike of Rs50 as against Rs110 sold three years ago it is sold at Rs160.

Similarly, prices of all pulses increased by Rs40 to Rs60 per kilogram. The price of Daal Channa witnessed a hike of Rs40 per kilogram as against Rs110, it is now sold at Rs150, Daal Mash witnessed a hike of Rs60 per kilogram as against Rs180 it is now sold at Rs240, Daal Moong witnessed a hike of Rs60 per kilogram as against Rs120 it is now sold at Rs180, White Channy witnessed a hike of Rs40 per kilogram as against Rs120 it is now sold at Rs160 and Black Channa witnessed a hike of Rs60 per kilogram as against Rs100 it is now sold at Rs160.

The price of Red Chili (50-gram pack) witnessed a hike of Rs60 as against Rs60 it is now sold at Rs110, the price of children’s pampers also witnessed a hike of Rs500 on a big pack as against Rs1100 it is now sold at Rs1600, soap prices witnessed a hike of Rs25 as against Rs50 it is now sold at Rs75, 1-kilogram ketchup pack witnessed a hike of Rs90 as against Rs170 it is now sold at Rs260, shoe polish prices also jumped up by Rs110 on a pack as against Rs90 it is now sold at Rs200, and shampoo prices also jumped up by Rs90 from Rs170 to Rs260.

The price of one litre of milk witnessed a hike of Rs50 as against Rs80 it is now sold at Rs130 and yogurt price also jumped by Rs50 as against Rs90 it is now sold at Rs140.

Naanbais also increased the price of a ‘roti’ by Rs3 as against Rs7 it is now sold at Rs10 and a ‘naan’ by Rs7 as against Rs8 it is now available at Rs15.

The woodcutters also increased the price of coal by Rs40 per kilogram as against Rs50 it is now sold at Rs90 and the price of dry wood also jumped up by Rs350 per 40-kilogram as against Rs400 it is now sold at Rs750.

Similarly, all other things increased its prices skyrocketing in three years.

According to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), the average price of sugar across the country in August 2018 was Rs55.59 per kg, while in August 2021 it has surged to Rs105.51.

Data shared by the PBS revealed that Split Bengal gram (Dal Channa) price witnessed a hike of Rs29.77/kg. The average price of Green gram washed (Moong) witnessed a hike of Rs68.86. The rate of split red lentils (Masoor) witnessed a hike of Rs43.94. The price of split-washed black gram (Maash) rose by Rs95.60.

The data also stated that the price of mutton witnessed a hike of Rs337, beef by Rs169, milk by Rs25.89 per litre, and yogurt by Rs26.78 per kg.

The document further said that during the three years of the incumbent government, the price of garlic witnessed a hike of Rs120.68, broiler chicken by Rs37.91 and eggs by Rs58.37 per dozen.

All Pakistan Flourmill Association (Punjab) President Sheikh Kashif Shabbir said that we are buying wheat from open market therefore ‘atta’ bags are being sold at higher prices. “Poor management is the major reason in hike of ‘atta’ prices in the country,” he claimed.

Utility Stores Corporation (USC) Regional Manager Raja Zulqarnain claimed that prices increased in three years. “The USC management has also increased rates of sugar, ‘atta’, ghee/cooking oil, etc. during past three years,” he added.

All Pakistan Traders Association (Punjab) President Sharjeel Mir said that the back of the common man has been broken due to ever-increasing inflation in three years. “Not only eatable items but every department of life has suffered due to poor management of PTI government,” he denounced. He said that the rupee value is continuously falling down, POL prices are jacked up twice a month but the sitting government is only doing lip service to console people.