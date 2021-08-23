Two-year ban on governor

Legal opinion differs on whether Sarwar can contest election

By Tariq Butt

ISLAMABAD: Legal opinion differs on whether or not a governor can contest elections before the expiry of the two-year ban on certain officials standing for election after leaving office.

It is a contentious question that can be conclusively settled by the Supreme Court, legal experts say. There is also a dispute over whether or not a provincial governor falls in the definition of the ‘service of Pakistan’ contained in the Constitution. Anybody classified in that way faces a two-year ban to stand in any election after vacating their position.

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar has announced to contest the next parliamentary polls from his native area, claiming that the Constitution does not prohibit him from doing so and that he doesn’t need to wait for two years after relinquishing his office to contest polls. He has already started working in his constituency.

“I think there is a controversy over the issue,” noted constitutional expert Wasim Sajjad told The News. A general view is that a governor is qualified to fight the elections only two years after departing from his post, he said.

He said if judgments had been handed down by the Lahore and Peshawar high courts, as claimed by Chaudhry Sarwar, that support the governor’s view, the question whether or not he was eligible to contest the elections could be raised when the nomination papers are filed. In that case, the matter would go to the Supreme Court for a final settlement, the expert said.

Wasim Sajjad pointed out that an ambassadorial office was held by a superior court to be included in the definition of ‘service of Pakistan’. Therefore, such an appointee had to wait for two years after vacating the diplomatic assignment, he said.

However, prominent constitutional expert Kashif Malik said the office of the governor had not been given exemption like several others in the Constitution from the service of Pakistan. There is the case law in which it has been held that the governor is covered by the service of Pakistan like the president of Pakistan and has to be treated accordingly, he said.

According to Article 260, the service of Pakistan means any service, post or office in connection with the affairs of the federation or of a province and includes an all-Pakistan service in the armed forces and any other service declared to be a service of Pakistan by or under an Act of Parliament or of a provincial assembly, but doesn’t include service as national or provincial speaker, deputy speaker, Senate chairman, deputy chairman, prime minister, federal minister, minister of Ssate, chief minister, provincial minister, attorney general, advocate general, parliamentary secretary or chairman of member of a law commission, chairman or member of the Council of Islamic Ideology, special assistant or adviser to the prime minister or chief minister, and federal or provincial legislator.

Kashif Malik said the constitutional definition leaves no ambiguity as to who was and who was not in the service of Pakistan. All the political office-holders have been excluded from it, meaning that they are not barred from contesting the elections any time and face no two-year curb.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) leader Mehtab Abbasi had resigned as the governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa two years before the elections to qualify as a candidate on the grounds that he would be hit by the restriction if he continued to hold the gubernatorial position.

Since his return to Pakistan’s politics from Britain a few years ago, Chaudhry Sarwar has not fought any direct elections and had held the post of the Punjab governor twice – once now and previously during the tenure of the Nawaz Sharif government. By trying to land in the Punjab or National Assembly, he seems eager to compete for some top elected office at the provincial or federal level.