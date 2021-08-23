Man, woman arrested for attacking former spouses with acid

KARACHI: Police on Sunday arrested a man for allegedly throwing acid on his former wife in Karachi’s Baldia Town neighbourhood. Police also arrested a woman for allegedly throwing acid on her former husband in the New Karachi neighbourhood. In the Baldia Town incident, the suspect identified as Syed Zeeshan had escaped after throwing acid on his ex-wife, 21-year-old Rimsha. According to District Keamari SSP Fida Hussain Janwari, raids were conducted in different parts of the city to arrest the fleeing suspect on Saturday. However, said the officer, the police were unable to arrest him, adding that acting on a tip-off, the police conducted a raid at a hideout near the suspect’s residence on Sunday and arrested him. Citing the initial interrogation, the officer said that the suspect and his victim had married of their own free will a couple of years ago, but they often got into fights with each other. The suspect admitted that both of them uploaded videos to TikTok, but he later asked his then wife not to post videos on the platform. He also admitted that when she refused to comply, he beat her up and injured her a few months ago, following which she left their house to move back in with her parents and also filed for divorce.