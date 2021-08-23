350 illegal power connections removed in Nazimabad, Baldia

KARACHI: K-Electric, which is Karachi’s sole power utility, has removed 350 Kundas (hook connections) in Nazimabad and Baldia Town during its ongoing campaign against hazardous and illegal connections.

“Pursuant to the uninterrupted provision of safe and reliable electric power to its valuable customers, K-Electric continues its efforts against illegal encroachments and the Kunda network across Karachi,” the power utility said in its press statement.

In this regard, KE teams successfully dismantled Kunda-related encroachments in Paposh Nagar’s Sector 5 in Nazimabad with the help of the law enforcement agencies, added the power utility in the statement.

“Around 150 illegal and unsafe connections from the KE network were being used to acquire electricity for both residential and commercial premises around Salafi Chowk, Chandni Chowk, Paposh, Nazimabad, which were then removed. The average losses in these areas

have reached 30 per cent, having dues of Rs25 million.”

Similarly, said the utility, during another raid in Yousuf Goth, Sector 9-D, 12-B in Baldia, 200 illegal connections were removed from KE infrastructure. Average losses in these areas are 43 per cent, with outstanding dues of Rs247 million, it added.

During the crackdown, KE teams faced aggressive resistance from the locals, but the teams remained committed, said the utility, adding that the residents have been urged to refrain from such unsafe and criminal malpractices, and shift to legal and safe metered connections instead. “KE has also notified that more raids are expected over the coming days.”