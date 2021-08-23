Cantonment polls: PPP candidates to start door-to-door campaign

KARACHI: Sindh Information and Labour Minister Saeed Ghani has said that he is hopeful about the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) emerging victorious with a thumping big majority in the upcoming cantonment polls to be held in Karachi.

Ghani, who is also the PPP Karachi chapter president, made this statement on Sunday as he presided over two different meetings attended by the party’s candidates in cantonment elections to be held in the districts of Korangi, East, Keamari, and Malir areas of the city.

He said people belonging to the NA-249 constituency in Karachi had recently expressed their confidence in the PPP by voting for the party in the Baldia Town by-poll. The PPP’s candidates in the upcoming cantonment elections would emerge victorious in the same manner, he added.

Ghani said the recent creation of a new seventh district in Karachi was a gift to the dwellers of Keamari as the ruling PPP had the resolve to transform it into a district having all the required modern civic infrastructure.

He directed all the PPP candidates to meet the voters in person and inform them about the election manifesto of the party.

He said that there were a total of 42 wards of all the cantonments in Karachi and the PPP was going to contest the polls in 41 of them as on one seat, the ruling party was going to support an independent candidate.

The information minister maintained that the PPP had decided to contest the upcoming cantonment polls with the aim to resolve the civic problems of the residents of the cantonment areas.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had directed the Sindh government to give full attention to resolve the public issues in every district of Karachi, Ghani said.

He added that the PPP would try its best to reach every voter of the upcoming polls in Karachi to personally seek their votes for the resolution of the civic problems in the cantonment areas. “This election shouldn’t be contested through holding processions, rallies, and corner meetings as rather by contacting every voter individually at his doorstep in order to win the polls,” Ghani advised the party’s candidates.