Makeshift vaccination camps open at Baba, Bhit islands

KARACHI: The District Keamari administration has set up makeshift Covid-19 vaccination camps at the Baba and Bhit islands with the support of the Sindh Bank, according to the information shared by the relevant deputy commissioner’s office on Sunday.

One of the makeshift vaccination centres has been opened at the Baba Island’s KB Ghulam Nabi School and the other at the Bhit Island’s Karachi Ice Land School. The Chinese Sinopharm vaccine will be administered at both the vaccination centres.

District Keamari Deputy Commissioner Mukhtiar Ali Abro said that around 250 people at the Baba Island and 100 people at the Bhit Island were vaccinated on Sunday.

He said that a large number of people from both the islands are cooperating with the doctors and vaccinators. “The best thing is that people in large numbers are thronging towards the makeshift vaccination centres and getting themselves jabbed.”

The deputy commissioner thanked the Sindh Bank for their cooperation in setting up the vaccination camps at both the islands. He directed the district administration to make efforts to set up another vaccination centre in Machhar Colony.

He directed the Harbour assistant commissioner to mobilise the machinery in this regard at the earliest. He said that the district health officer of Keamari must be taken on board for the task. Abro said that their aim is to make District Keamari a Covid-free zone, for which purpose the public of the district will have to support the district administration. “All the people must compulsorily get themselves vaccinated and wear masks.”

He said that people should refrain from shaking hands with each other. He reminded everyone that Covid-19 is a fatal virus, and that they should comply with the guidelines issued by the National Command & Operation Centre.