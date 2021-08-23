Four injured in road accident

MUZAFFARGARH: Four persons sustained injuries in a collision between a motorcycle rickshaw and an oil tanker near Thermal bypass. According to Rescue officials, an oil tanker hit the motorcycle rickshaw while overtaking, near Thermal bypass Muzaffargarh Multan, leaving three four people injured critically. In another incident, when a oil tanker loaded with 48,000 litres diesel which was parked along the road side, was hit by another truck as a result its container started leaking with oil spilling on the road.