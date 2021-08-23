Teachers for reviewing transfers under extreme hardship

LAHORE: Punjab Teachers Union (PTU) slammed the transfer of teachers in the name of “extreme hardship” and demanded the schools department to review its STR and rationalisation policy. In a press release Sunday, the PTU President Ch Sarfraz, Rana Liaqat and others said the rationalisation policy of the previous government was made contrary to the ground realities due to which the education system was badly affected. They said education system was still stagnant due to these policies and demanded the government to review these policies. They further said during the previous government, teachers were transferred on the directives of the chief minister and now transfers were being made in the name of extreme hardship which was a murder of merit.