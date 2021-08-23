Protesters demand opening of educational institutions

SUKKUR: The parents, teachers, students and members of the civil society on Sunday have staged the protest demonstrations throughout Sindh against the closure of all educational institutions in the province. Reports said the protestors carried banners and placards demanding the opening of all educational institutions from primary to university levels to protect their children’s future. They said more than a year had already been lapsed due to Covid-19 pandemic, while in the prevailing situation, when all the markets, shopping malls and other business and political activities were allowed to carried out, then what was the reason, the PPP-led Sindh government had ordered to close the educational institutions. The protestors have marched on the streets, raising slogans and holding placards, have also demanded the authorities to open all educational institutions with strict implementation of corona SOPs.