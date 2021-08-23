19,000 students appear in UAF entrance test

FAISALABAD: As many as 19,000 students have appeared in the first undergraduate entrance test of the University of Agriculture Faisalabad.

According to details, around 12,000 students appeared in Faisalabad main campus while the rest of students appeared in 13 other examination centres set up in different districts of the province. UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan directed Admission Committee Convener Prof Dr Shahbaz Talib Sahi, Registrar Tariq Mahmud Gill and Treasurer Umar Saeed to ensure foolproof arrangements.

More than 33,000 were registered for first and second entrance tests where 15,000 applicants would appear in the second entrance test. The university would open online admission portal for two days (Aug 23, 24) for the students who could not apply for the second entrance test.