Woman dies in road accident

SARGODHA: A woman died in a road accident in the limits of Sajid Shaheed Police station on Sunday.

According to police, Hassan Akhtar of Satellite Town along with his relative Fatima Bibi was travelling on a motorcycle on Sargodha-Lahore Road. When thy reached near Qainchi Morh a van hit them, leaving Fatima dead on the spot and Hassan Akhtar injured. Rescue-1122 shifted the injured to the DHQ teaching hospital.

FIVE held: Police Sunday arrested five people on charges of stealing electricity and meter tampering.

The Fesco task force along with police raided Chaks 135/NB, 148-NB and 113-SB and detained accused M Naeem, Shahmshad, Tahir, Asif and Arshad as they were stealing electricity from main transmission lines. Cases have been registered against the accused.

3 bootleggers held: Police Sunday claimed to have arrested three bootleggers. On a tip-off, Phularwan police raided various areas and arrested accused Shoaib, M Adnan and M Arsalan and recovered 60 litre liquor, a rifle and a pistol from their possession.