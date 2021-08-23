PML-N rejects new allegations of corruption against Shehbaz

LAHORE: The PML-N has rejected the new allegations of corruption levelled against the party president and Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif by the NAB.

PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb outrightly rejected the allegations of the NAB and government and said during the last three years every allegation of Prime Minister Imran Khan against Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif proved false and without any evidence.

When the courts asked about the evidence, Imran and his touts and agents fled the courts, she claimed; adding allegations of trillions of rupees have now come to the level of allegations of flowers and plants worth Rs4.5 million.

She said this during a press conference Sunday at PML-N’s Model Town office. She said whenever the price of flour and sugar increased, whether there was a new fraud, inflation or government corruption, it happened due to the incompetence of the government.

To divert the attention of the nation from the real life problems, Imran and his agents started making false, baseless and unproven allegations against the opposition leader.

“Imran Sahib’s stinking political revenge has been going on for three years in the name of accountability,” she said, adding for the past three years, they have not been able to present any evidence in the courts and only waved papers in media talks.

She said the rulers who inflicted inflation on the people; create a new spectacle and drama every month to divert attention of the masses from their corruption and incompetence.

She said people knew who was behind the increase in the prices of flour and sugar. People also knew that how this government minted billions of rupees from the pockets of the ordinary people by increasing the price of electricity, gas and petrol. She further said free medicine was provided to people in Nawaz Sharif’s era but this government ended this facility.

“NAB-Niazi nexus is continuing and that is why NAB Rawalpindi has summoned Shehbaz Sharif,” she said and claimed that NAB Lahore and Islamabad have failed before so now NAB Rawalpindi was brought forward.

She said all allegations against Shehbaz were proved wrong due to no evidence such as Ashiana case, money-laundering case, Lahore Metro Bus case, Multan Metro case, Motorway case etc. She said she wanted to make it clear and tell the people that the country was ruled by a mafia and a corrupt gang headed by Imran Khan. She said in the last three years not a single project has been started by this incompetent government while Shehbaz carried out development projects worth Rs3.3 trillion and saved Rs1000 billion.

Marriyum said Shehbaz gave relief to the farmers, labourers and masses by taking decisions in the interest of the people. She said nothing was found in any of the much projected allegations even the accounts of Shehbaz family members were also searched. Despite this, the NAB-Niazi nexus could not find any allegation of corruption; she said and maintained that all the assets of Shehbaz and his family were visible and present in the FBR record.

She said now they were accusing Shehbaz of awarding a contract to Ahsan Iqbal’s brother, which was false and baseless. Shehbaz did not give any such instructions. “This allegation is being made by those who have made Lahore barren, Punjab a heap of filth,” she alleged.

“Imran did not put even a single brick in the country but took loans worth Rs16,000 billion. Where did that loan go? Imran makes loud claims about various projects but none of them is on the ground,” she claimed.

Marriyum said Imran made policies to fill the pockets of his mafias, ATMs and whoever committed the biggest robbery was rewarded with big reward and position.

NAB chairman did not see the frauds committed in BRT’s Rs126 billion project and billion-tree tsunami project, she said, adding Shehbaz under the leadership of Nawaz, who served the people of Pakistan and Punjab, generated 5500 MW of electricity in Punjab, made plans worth billions of rupees and now Imran was accusing him of corruption of Rs4.5 million.

She said the government was making allegations against those projects about which the Supreme Court and Lahore High Court wrote in their judgments that no corruption took place in these projects. She said the stinking political revenge of Imran Khan against the opposition leaders especially Ahsan Iqbal, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Miftah Ismail, Rana Sanaullah, Kh Saad Rafique, Kamran Michael and Salman Rafique is continuing.

She said the theft was committed by those whose 23 secret illegal foreign funding accounts were seized, who have been on the run from the Election Commission for the last six years and the case was still pending.

“Shehbaz filed a defamation suit against Imran Khan but he fled and could not give any evidence and apologised and now says Shehbaz should withdraw the case,” she added. She said the day of real accountability was coming near and Imran Khan, Shehzad Akbar and other touts of premier will not find a place to hide. We will not allow them to run away and they will have to face the real accountability, she concluded.