Sino-Pak joint strategy underway to protect Chinese: Sh Rashid

By Our Correspondent

ISLAMABAD/RAWALPINDI: Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said the government will beef up security of Chinese citizens and Chinese companies operating in Pakistan.

He said, “In this regard we are working on a joint strategy and we will not allow terrorists to take hostage the mutual cooperation and development of Pakistan and China.”

Talking to Chinese Ambassador Nong Rong, who called on him in Islamabad on Sunday, Sheikh Rashid said, “We are playing role for peace and stability in Afghanistan and these two elements are vital for regional and world peace. Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said the Ministry of Interior is providing every possible facilitation to the people willing to leave Afghanistan.

Speaking on the occasion Chinese Ambassador said security protocols for Chinese citizens and companies should be tightened.

Meanwhile, the terrorists on Sunday targeted a security forces' vehicle in Tobo, Gichik area of Balochistan through an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) that martyred a Captain of Pakistan Army.

The security forces’ vehicle struck an IED, planted by terrorists in Tobo, Gichik Balochistan, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) media release.

The martyred officer was identified as Captain Kashif, who embraced Shahadat (martyrdom), while two soldiers got injured. The injured soldiers were evacuated to medical facility at Khuzdar, it added.

Meanwhile, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa attended Namaz-e-Janaza of Captain Kashif Shaheed here on Sunday. Captain Kashif embraced Shahadat when a security forces vehicle struck an IED planted by terrorists in Tobo, Gichik, Balochistan. Senior military officials, people from various walks of life and relatives of Shaheed Captain offered Namaz-e-Janaza. Shaheed was laid to rest with full military honour.