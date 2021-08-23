Boy killed over suspicion of making phone call to girl

SUKKUR: A man has shot dead a boy, his relative, as he alleged the victim for making phone calls to his sister in district Dadu.

Reports said the accused Waseem Panhwar has shot dead his relative, Abid Panhwar, when he found him making phone call his sister in village Laisoro Panhwar near Phulji Station in Dadu. The parents of the deceased and local residents along with the body have demonstrated at Indus Highway against the killing of their son. They told that the police had arrested and later freed the accused after allegedly taking bribe.

The protestors demanded to arrest the accused and removal of the SHO of the concerned police station.